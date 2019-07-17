West Brom are interested in a deal to sign Rotherham United midfielder Semi Ajayi this summer.

According to report, West Brom are keen on the former Arsenal man.

Despite Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship last season, Ajayi caught the eye with his performances in midfield – having started the campaign as a central defender.

He ended the season on eight goals in 49 appearances for Rotherham, clearly catching the eye of those at West Brom, who are now looking to bring him to The Hawthorns this summer.

West Brom have only made one signing in the current transfer window, bringing in Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica.