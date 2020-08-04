Newly Promoted English Premier League side, West Bromwich Albion, have joined the chase for highly rated Queens Park Rangers youngster, Eberechi Eze.

The Baggies are in the market to improve their squad ahead of the new Premier League season, which has been scheduled to kick off in September.

Eze on his part was impressive for Queens Park Rangers last season and his performances caught the attention of premier league teams with BirminghamMail quoting the Guardian that the Baggies have already held “informal talks” with QPR for the player.

The 22-year-old is also on the wishlist of Crystal Palace who had reportedly had a bid of £12 million rejected by Queens Park Rangers.

Reports claimed the Championship outfit would only entertain offer in the region of £20 milliom for their prized asset.

West Brom, Crystal Palace and West Ham are now expected to go head to head for the player in the coming days.

Should West Brom sanction a move for the England youth international, it would likely smash their transfer record – the £15 million they paid to RB Leipzig for Oliver Burke in 2017.