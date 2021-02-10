West Brom have decided not to offer a contract to Ahmed Musa despite the Nigerian international spending time with the club on trial.

The 28-year-old began training with the Baggies last week in the hope of proving his fitness and earning a deal until the end of the campaign.

A winger who is also able to play up front, Musa is currently a free agent, meaning he is able to join a club outside the transfer window.

Back in 2016 the forward became Leicester’s record signing when the Foxes paid £16.6 million to sign him from CSKA Moscow.

But he struggled to make an impact in England and was loaned back to CSKA before going on to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a permanent deal.

Musa has been a free agent since leaving Pro League side in October and according to reports is eager to prove himself in the Premier League.

Speaking earlier this week, Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr said he was hopeful his captain would complete a move to The Hawthorns.

But the Express & Star understands Albion have decided against offering Musa a deal with the club feeling they already have stronger players in his preferred position out wide.