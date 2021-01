Ahmed Musa is keen on a return to England this month.

Reports stated that Musa claimed he has “unfinished business” in the Premier League amid links with West Brom.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Al-Nasar in November and Sam Allardyce is set to get a look at him this week.

He scored just five goals in 33 appearances for the Foxes.

The deal is for the rest of this season, with West Brom requesting a visa for Musa to travel here for tests during the week.