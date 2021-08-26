Wesley Old Girls to celebrate 40th Founders’ Day anniversary

The Wesley Old Girls Association (WOGA) has announced plans to hold the school’s 40th Founders Day anniversary.

While unveiling the activities lined up for the anniversary celebration, the president of the association, Mrs Oluwatoyin Benjamin Akindele, said the anniversary would serve as a medium to connect members of the association worldwide.

She said the event would also offer an opportunity for members to reflect on the past, evaluate the present and make projections for a greater future for the students and the school.

According to the chairperson, Social and Planning Committee of the anniversary, Mrs Moriam Ajoke Oyeleye, the theme of the 40th Founders’ Day anniversary is ‘Celebrating the Past, Igniting the Future’.

She noted that it was designed to encourage all stakeholders to get involved in activities that would elevate the educational standard of the students and improve the infrastructure for a conducive learning environment of the school.

According to Mrs Oyeleke, some of the activities planned for the anniversary on September 7, 2021, include a wellness seminar, to be organised by the pioneer set of 1986 at the school premises on August 28; refurbishing of the Science Laboratories and erection of a modern gate at the school entrance.

“A Founders Day thanksgiving service will be held at Hoares Memorial Methodist Church, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos on the anniversary day by 12noon.

“There will also be the launching of the anniversary magazine on the anniversary day,” she said.

In a goodwill message, the pioneer president of the association and first Head Girl of Wesley Girls Secondary School, Mrs Funsho Oyelohunnu, stressed the need for members of the association to stay connected with one another and create a vibrant supportive structure for the school and needy members of the association.

She said that WOGA would continue to collaborate with private organisations to ensure a conducive learning environment for the students of Wesley Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School.

The president of the association said that old girls can join the association on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/53790554123/?ref=share, instagram https://instagram.com/woga_1981?utm_medium=copy_link and via phone +2349065048358.

To be a part of the anniversary, Old Girls are encouraged to connect with the association’s social secretary on +2348021050233.

She said the event will be streamed live by the Lagos State University online television (www.lasutv.online).

WOGA was formed in 2017, mainly to provide necessary support to the administrators in order to raise diligent, hardworking, and dedicated students; to impart high moral standards to the students that will make the school a citadel for academic excellence.