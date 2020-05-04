The Senate on Monday disclosed that it was yet to receive a copy of details of what was said to have been approved from the Steven Oronsanye panel’s report.

The Senate spokesman, Senator Basiru Ajibola, made this known through his verified Twitter handle while reacting to the media report that lawmakers distanced themselves from the approval of the Oronsaye report.

Ajibola tweeted: “Kindly disregard the deliberate distortion by an organ called Order Paper that Senate disapproved or distanced itself from the approval of Oronsanye report.

“My response to its inquiry is: ‘We have not received a copy of details of what was reported to be approved.”’”

It will be recalled that last week the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, gave an hint that President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the implementation of the Oronsanye report.

The panel recommended the merger and scrapping of some Federal Government Agencies and Parastatal.

The number to be affected was put at 102.