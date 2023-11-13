We’re working towards changing the narrative of Nigeria, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he is committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of rituals of the performance of the lesser Hajj, Umrah, on Sunday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu said his administration was determined to change the narrative through various reforms, programmes and policies that would ultimately benefit the citizens.

‘’The prospect of the country is yet to blossom to the level that we require. It needs hard work and consistent prayers by each and every one of us. We are committed to use our strength to bring out this potential for the benefit of all Nigerians.

‘’That’s why we are here and May Allah accepts all our prayers, individually and collectively, for the good of the nation and its people. There is the need for me to thank God for what He has done for me.

‘’For His guidance; His blessings and His answers to my prayers and the country’s prayers and for the good of all humanity. I have to give thanks to God at every opportunity,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Umrah is the lesser Hajj rituals perform by Muslims at any particular time of the year, while the Hajj is only done during the month of Hajj in the Islamic calendar.

During his stay at Makkah, Tinubu is being hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attached with a special cleric from the Kings palace to conduct him round for the circumambulation of the Kaaba.

The cleric, Sheikh Dakilullah Al-Makky and the Imam of State House Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahab Suleiman conducted prayers at the end of the over two hours ritual.

The rituals include going round the Kaaba seven times and going back and forth at the Safa and Marwa seven times.

The governors of Bauchi, Niger and Katsina states as well as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer and other top government official performed the ritual alongside the president.

Tinubu is in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-Africa summit attended by Africa leaders and the business community from both countries.