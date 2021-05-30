The outstanding performance, humility, and respect of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the traditional institutions and culture have earned him widespread acceptance among the people and a right of first refusal if he chooses to run for another term in 2023, Emir of Yashikira Alhaji Umar Sariki Usman declared late Saturday.

Addressing crowds of Yashikira sons and daughters when the Governor led his entourage to the 10th anniversary of the coronation of the emir, the traditional ruler asserted that AbdulRazaq had in the last two years fully identified himself with the masses’ aspirations and executed several laudable projects across the state, including in Baruten local government.

The first class emir said they have resolved to have the Governor on the saddle for the next six years if he decides to run for another term in 2023, commending him for changing the face of governance in the state,

“We thank you for the rehabilitation of our schools. All our classrooms were almost gone down before you came in but you made sure that those classrooms have been rehabilitated,” the emir said.

“We are aware of what you have been doing to make sure that we have not only potable water but water for irrigation by making sure that the earth dam in our area is well constructed. We thank you also for ensuring the provision of alternative energy source with the installation of solar panels in different places pending the time the ongoing installation of electricity poles from Ilesha-baruba to Okuta to Boriya will get to Yashikra. It is what we can see. We thank you very much.

“I want to also thank you for the support you are giving to the traditional council of Kwara State by allowing us to function properly and without barking down orders or dividing us. I want to assure you that our people of Kaiama and Baruten are supporting your government. Whatever you decide we shall support you because we know that you are serving us. You will continue to serve us positively for the next six years, God willing.”

The emir’s assertion had earlier been corroborated by his counterpart in Okuta, Alhaji Abubakar Idris Serobetete II, who commended the Governor for an array of projects already executed in Baruten and across Kwara north, including a radio station which will be ready soon.

The Serobetete II, who commended the administration and the Speaker Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi-led 9th Assembly for their sterling performances, spoke when the Governor made a brief stop at his palace on his way to Yashikira on Saturday.

“I am highly impressed with the performance of the administration. You are an intelligent man who works so hard without boasting of your achievements. There are giant projects going on in our community,” the emir said.

“We need to appreciate you and the Speaker for bringing development to our community. I am not disappointed with what you have done so far. We will pay back at the appropriate time what you did for us. We really appreciate you for establishing a radio station in Okuta.”

The Governor, for his part, commended the traditional institutions in the state for their support for the administration especially in the area of security of lives and properties.

He specifically congratulated the Emir of Yashikira for what he has achieved since he assumed the throne of his forebears.

The Governor attended the colourful event in the company of Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Speaker Danladi; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Arch. Muhammed Saifudeen; Kwara APC caretaker chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Samari Abubakar; and other top government functionaries.