We’re waiting to applaud peaceful transition of power in Nigeria – Commonwealth

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has said that the bloc and the global community are waiting to applaud Nigeria for holding successful elections and peaceful transition of power.

She spoke when she led a delegation of the Commonwealth on a visit to Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Scotland, who met with Onyeama in Abuja on Wednesday, acknowledged the level of preparation by the Independent National Electoral Commission for credible elections, and President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to ensuring a peaceful transition.

She urged Nigerians to be wary of people who will try to incite violence on election days to undermine the country’s democracy.

She said: “Today, we come to take part in the celebration of what Nigeria has achieved through the Peace Committee led by former President General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“I applaud everything that President Buhari has tried to do to make sure the people of Nigeria vote and have the benefit of fair, free and transparent elections.

“I have watched what has been done by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which has worked hard to make sure that the independence of the commission is upheld for the benefit of the people.

“I am conscious that there are more than 200 million Nigerians, all of whom are thirsty for fair elections, and peaceful elections.

“We are now only moments away, and I am very conscious that there are those who might want to mislead us, try to make us believe that violence is the way forward.

“But Nigerians have always resisted and I hope and pray that they will resist it again now.

“We know that more than 93 million Nigerians have registered to vote, more than 70 million of those Nigerians are under the age of 35, and about 46 per cent of those who have registered are women.

“Their hopes and aspirations are there.”

Scotland also encouraged Nigerians to make a pledge the same kind the candidates and leaders of the political parties have made towards ensuring successful elections.

According to her, it is the responsibility of all citizens to ensure that the elections are successful and peaceful.

She added: “Nigeria is the biggest country in Africa.

“So, what Nigeria does in terms of aspiration, inspiration, feeds the whole of the continent.

“It feeds the rest of the Commonwealth as well.

“We are 2.5 billion people in our Commonwealth and we are all sitting, ready to applaud, and to celebrate the next peaceful, tranquil transition of power from the incumbent president to another.”

Onyeama expressed appreciation to Scotland and her team for taking time to be part of Nigeria’s electoral process through observation on the invitation of the National Peace Committee.

He expressed Nigeria’s readiness to deliver credible elections.

He reiterated Buhari’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful transition of power to the next president.

He said: “As you know, President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to democracy, not only in Nigeria but across the ECOWAS sub-region and indeed in the whole of Africa.

“And he is absolutely determined that it should be one of his great legacies to be able to hand over to a successor in a framework of peaceful and transparent election.

“We are extremely gratified that the Commonwealth is here and we believe that your presence will inspire us to deliver on Mr. President’s commitment and vision for transparent, democratic, and safe elections for the people.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is here to support you and your team and make sure you discharge your mandate as successfully as possible.”

