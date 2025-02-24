We’re tracking Bello Turji, he’ll be eliminated soon — Military

The Nigerian Military has reassured Nigerians that the notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, is being tracked and will soon be eliminated.

The Chief of Defence Operations, Major General Emeka Onumajuru, said this on a while appearing on Channels TV’s The Morning Brief on Monday, February 24, 2025.

According to the army chief, the military is aware of Turji’s location.

“First, I need to let you know that there is absolutely no forth and back between Bello Turji and the armed forces.

“As I speak, Bello Turji is hiding, completely in hiding, and the armed forces are tracking him; the Armed Forces continuously track him, and very soon, he will be eliminated,” Major General Onumajuru said.

He, therefore, implored Nigerians to be patient with the Armed Forces, saying tracking the movement of bandit leaders could take time in some places.

He assured that Turji’s operation in the Northwestern part of the country would soon end as the military is on his trail.

Reacting to the claim by Sokoto State lawmaker Aminu Almustapha Boza that Turji is collecting tax from residents of Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Onumajuru urged the residents of the area to call Turji’s bluff and refrain from paying the tax, assuring them of the military’s protection.

He said, “Talking about Bello Turji imposing fines, remember I did talk about protecting vulnerable communities. Now, the communities need to believe that the Armed Forces are protecting them and when they believe that it’s a question of calling anybody that asks you for protection money or ransom money bluff because the Armed Forces is there to protect you.

“So, I want to ask the communities now through your medium, do not accede to requests for protection levy in whatever form because we have troops who guarantee farm security, who open space to go about your normal activities.”

