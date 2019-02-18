We’re shocked by El-Rufai’s false outburst over Kajuru killings – ADA

Adara Development Association, an umbrella body of the natives of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has expressed shock over the position of the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on the killing of 66 persons in the area.

The association expressed the position in a statement by its Assistant Secretary, Luke Waziri.

The statement, titled: “Adara Incident: The facts behind the deliberate lies,” reads: “In view of the unfortunate incidents that we are faced with in Adara land and the deliberate lies being manufactured against us as a people by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, we deem it necessary to state the facts and correct the official and deliberate lies.

“It has also become necessary to highlight the high-handedness and mischievous manner that the governor of Kaduna State has been deploying against us as a people.

“Not satisfied with a deliberate attempt to balkanise our traditional institution and culture, the governor is currently trying to instigate a crisis in our area.

“On Friday, February 15, 2019, on the eve of what would have been our national elections, we watched with shock the governor granting an interview and disclosing that 66 people were killed in Kajuru, Kaduna State.

“The governor went ahead to list the number of villages that were attacked but deliberately excluded Ungwan Barde where our people were killed. He also gave the gender statistics of those allegedly killed and the tribe of the victims but again mischievously left out the 11 Adara people who were killed.

“He insinuated that the incident happened on the eve of the election. But the truth is that the incident took place between Sunday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Ungwar Barde in Kufana District, where 11 innocent Adara people were earlier killed without any provocation.

“The district head of Kufana wrote an official report to the police about the incident. The member representing Kajuru in the Kaduna State House of Assembly also informed the government about the incident.

“Even the chairman of the LGA, Cafra Caino, was also aware of the incident. But to our greatest surprise, the chairman did not take steps to set the records straight when lies were being spread against the people he leads.

“We were shocked when on Friday the governor issued a statement about the killings days after the dust had settled and the people themselves were working to understand the incident in order to find measures to address it.”