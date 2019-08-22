Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osayintolu, Director-General, Lagos Emergency Management Agency, says the agency is set to tackle challenges against flood in the state.

Oke-Osayintolu spoke on Thursday at a roadshow for Flood Awareness Campaign and Strengthening of Local Emergency Management Committees in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that routes to be visited during the road show are: Ketu/Ikosi Local Government, Ojodu LCDA, Ifako and Ikeja Local Governments.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that following the prediction made by NIMET on vulnerability to flood, there was need to sensitise the citizens on how best to prepare and mitigate flood.

The LASEMA chief said the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has placed priority on safety of lives and property on his agenda.

He said: “We need to ensure safety of our people, and in conjunction with all key stakeholders that are in emergency, we are kick-starting a road show to create awareness to our people on what they are vulnerable to.”

The director-general said that directives have been given to all local governments to carry out biometrics of all citizens in the community to have comprehensive data in place.

He said: “All local governments in Lagos State that are vulnerable to flood have been directed to carry out a digital biometrics of all citizens in their localities to have comprehensive data.

“The essence of biometric is to know the numbers of our citizens that are vulnerable to flood, and to sure their safety for swift, prompt and efficient response to any citizen that is vulnerable to flood.

“We have also carried out simulation exercises in cases there is any flood, we are best prepared.

“We urge residents to remain calm, no panic as the governor has put measures in place to ameliorate and prevent flood in the state.”

He said that cleaning and clearing of the primary and secondary drainage systems have been done, while the primary healthcare services has been improved by the Ministry of Health for any eventuality during flood.

The director-general said that the relief camp was ready to receive displaced members of the public.

He appealed to Lagosians to use the emergency numbers 112/767, 08060907333, the traffic radio to alert and emergency for prompt response and backup.

The director-general warned that all buildings and construction along drainage systems had been marked for demolition.

He called for proper approval before any construction.