We’re open to receiving your in APC, Tinubu tells Wike

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared that even though the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, is not yet a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the party is open to receiving him whenever he decides to switch.

Tinubu stated this when he commissioned the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District.

The president noted that with Wike, APC will continue to be in a joyous mood, while the party’s rivals will continue to writhe in pain.

He said, “We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He is not a member of my party. Not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the Progressives, we will welcome him because we will enjoy him singing ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us”.

Speaking about the project, the president said residents of the Gishiri community affected by the construction had since been relocated and compensated, saying the government did not grab the land.

He said the project represents more than a stretch of asphalt but affirms his commitment and transformational posture under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, this administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration. Today, we see tangible proof of that philosophy in action. The corridor was underdeveloped for years despite the central road in the Abuja master plan. Today, that narrative has changed. What was once missing as a link is now a modern, functional, and durable infrastructure. The artery is fully realised through the leadership of the FCT administration under the Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike.

“This road will ease traffic congestion around central Abuja and improve connectivity to developing districts such as Katampe, Jahi, and Mabushi.

“It will stimulate housing and business growth while serving as a foundation for future city integration. Infrastructure is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration, and economic opportunity.

“We recognise that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure, connecting people, cities, and industries. There is no way industrialisation will flourish without good roads. We are investing in roads, rail, power, health care, education, and digital infrastructure. It is only through these coordinated and integrated developments that we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. “I promise you we will,” the president added.

‘Dead Coalition’

Earlier in his welcome address, the minister thanked the president for his support of the FCT Administration, without which he said the project and others could not have been achieved.

Noting that there are some people who are not happy that the president was enhancing the country’s infrastructural landscape, Wike said the planned coalition by the opposition against the president was already dead on arrival.

He said, “Let me first of all convey the happiness and appreciation of the people of FCT. I am sure that when you came out of the vehicle, you saw how happy the people were. That is to tell you they appreciate and recognise the good works you are doing. Like you said yesterday, there are some people who, whatever you do, will never be happy.

“They were born not to be happy, and so there is nothing you can do about it. But those who appreciate it, who are happy, you can see how elated they are. That tells you that the day you go to the satellite towns, what will happen, because they have never had it so good. It is unbelievable.

“I hardly watch some stations, but sometimes, I don’t know how spiritually I was touched to just tune in and start watching. This morning I was touched and was watching. I didn’t know that people can be pained. I didn’t know. And now I know there are such people that are pained. My duty now is to make sure to continue to give them high blood pressure. ‘As e dey pain them, e go dey sweet us. As e dey sweet us, e go dey pain to them’. That is my job. I will be happy every time, moving and laughing, and then they will be there, fighting and shouting.

“So, Mr President, we want to thank you for making us part of this revolution that is going on. Your good works have killed the coalition. I was thinking that truly, there would be a coalition.

“So I told my people to make sure that every national television station must hook in so that they (the coalition) can see what is happening every day. If they turn to ADBN, they are watching Mr President. If they turn to TVC, it is Mr President. If they go to Channels, Mr President. If they go to NTA, Mr President. Even the oneTown I don’t watch, Arise TV, is Mr President. So, they have no choice, and they must watch it for 17 days. There is nothing they can do. So, sir, Abuja people say I should tell you, please, they are happy that even though you have given them 10 days, the other ones will be shared by the Vice President, Senate President and Speaker. But please help us so that these people who say they are not happy, their BP will keep going up.

“By Friday, we will go to Apo, a 15-kilometre road to Wassa. By Monday, we will be in N5, Life Camp. By Tuesday, INEC headquarters. So, they wouldn’t know what to do. “Coalition is bound to fail, and it has failed,” he declared.

