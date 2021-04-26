The Indigenous People of Biafra has said it was not responsible for Saturday’s attack pn the country home of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The spokesman of the IPOB, Emma Powerful, denied the involvement of the proscribed group in a statement on Sunday.

Powerful described those linking the incident to the secessionist group as liars, stressing that neither IPOB nor the Eastern Security Network was responsible for the incident.

“They are liars, and they are not saying the truth,” Powerful said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politicsm a day after the attack on the governor’s house in Omuma, a community Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

He added: “They don’t want to tell the citizens that Nigeria is almost collapsing, and IPOB has decided that nothing will stop them to back out on this course for Biafra restoration.

“We are planning to get Biafra, but God knows the time. Anybody can say whatever he or she likes, it does not concern us.

“ESN does not use Nigerian Army uniform.

“Number two, they presented three AK 47 rifles with one magazine, they presented 10 bullets, while we have no machine gun.

“How can somebody use three AK 47 rifles with one magazine?

“Imo State administrator knows very that he has committed a crime and we must follow him up; he ordered for the killing of this guy (the commander) because he refused his offer to come and head the Ebubeagu which the South East governors established.”