We’re not planning to honour Governor Umahi — NAN

The News Agency of Nigeria has disclaimed a purported collaboration with a group to bestow an award on Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The disclaimer was contained in a statement issued by the management of the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

The management it described the purported collaboration as an act of a criminal group.

It stated: “The criminal group claims it nominated Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as ‘Overall Best Governor of the Year 2020’ and credited the purported nomination to NAN.

“The fraudulent activity is contained in a letter to the Ebonyi government, signed by one P.E. Aigbokan as Project Coordinator.

“NAN management hereby states that the agency has nothing to do with such dubious project as NAN does not engage in such questionable ventures.”

The NAN management in the statement advised members of the public, especially officials of the the Ebonyi State Government, not to fall prey to such sinister and dubious activities.

“There is nobody going by the name P.E Aigbokan either now or in the past in NAN,” the statement read.