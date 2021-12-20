We’re not holding Rangers’ players hostage — Katsina United FC

The management of Katsina United FC says it is not keeping holding any player or official of Rangers International FC as reported by an online paper.

The spokesman of Katsina United, Nasir Gide, made the denial in a statement on Sunday following an online report.

The report stated that fans of Katsina United FC were holding the players hostage.

Gide said: “Even though Katsina United FC lost their first match in the new season at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, nothing as such happened.

“If readers look at the picture used in the story, it is totally different from Katsina United Stadium.

“Whoever is responsible for this write-up is just trying to tarnish the good image of Katsina United FC.

“The management therefore urges football loving fans, stakeholders and officials of the league management company to disregard such reports as it is baseless and full of lies.”