We’re not delaying distribution of palliative- Agric Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has debunked stories of its delaying the distribution of rice palliative.

The Director of Information in the ministry, Dr Joel Oruche, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the issue under reference concerns constituency projects budgeted for under the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation and domiciled in the Ministry.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is not distributing any palliative.

“It is common knowledge that funds for National Assembly constituency projects are domiciled in the relevant Ministry for purposes of implementation.”

The statement said implementation process for the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation is on-going.

“Constituency projects in this instance cover a range of needs of the constituents including staple grains and some agricultural infrastructure as determined by respective members of the National Assembly,” he said.