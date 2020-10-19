The Federal Government has assured Nigerians based in Canada of its deference to their “collective call” for improved governance back home.

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa conveyed the assurance in a statement following #EndSARS protests by members of the Nigerian community there on October 9, 12 and 16, 2020.

This was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in New York on Monday.

The High Commission lauded the protesters for their peaceful conduct, assuring them that their “love and patriotic zeal will never be in vain as peaceful protest and constructive criticism are all hallmarks of democracy.

“The High Commission, having heard your concerns and received a protest note, wishes to reassure you that appropriate steps have been taken to speedily convey same to the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is also pertinent to ensure all that government is presently focused on the issues raised and is addressing them with the seriousness they require.”

The mission stated that the recent decisions of the National Economic Council were a demonstration of the government’s commitment in this regard.

One of the decisions is the immediate establishment of state-based judicial panels of enquiry into complaints of brutality and extrajudicial killings against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the country.

This, according to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is to ensure justice is delivered to all victims as demanded by the protesters.

NEC also directed state governors to set up a victim support fund to compensate those negatively affected by SARS operations, among other decisions.

SARS has long been disbanded and its operatives have been recalled to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for psychological evaluation, according to the police.

The Mission added: “While appealing to all Nigerians resident in Canada for calm and patience, the High Commission wishes to assure that your collective call for good and improved governance at all levels has been heard.

“Once again, accept our appreciation for your patriotism and efforts.”