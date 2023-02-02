We’re irrevocably committed to a sustainable environment through wetland restoration-Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday restated its irrevocable commitment to a resilient and sustainable environment through the conservation and restoration

of wetlands across the state.



Speaking during a media interaction to commemorate the 2023 World Wetland Day at the State Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello said the protection of wetlands and aquatic resources remains imperative for the well-being of the citizens in urban and rural areas of the state.



He said wetlands are areas that are saturated with water either permanently or seasonally, saying it’s a distinctive ecosystem that supports different species of flora and fauna protecting and ensuring their survival.



He added that wetlands are breeding grounds and sources of food for shellfish, fish, birds, amphibians amongst others, feeding and nesting grounds for migratory birds and habitat corridors for wildlife populations.



Bello said the World Wetland Day is celebrated on the 2nd of February annually as declared by United Nations showcasing the importance of wetlands to host communities, the environment, and the world at large.



Highlighting the theme for the 2023 wetland day celebration, “IT’S TIME FOR WETLAND RESTORATION,” Bello said the commemoration of the day was to raise awareness on issues that threaten wetlands and ecosystem restoration globally.



He pointed out the immense benefits derivable from the wetlands restoration to include improvement of water quality, reduction of pollutants in impaired waters, prevention of flood, provision of habitat to plants and animals, as well as habitat to migratory birds.



According to him, environmental enthusiasts and lovers of nature usually gather on this day to celebrate their love for nature and raise awareness of the need to conserve, protect and restore wetlands all over the world while considering the ecosystem services they provide for humanity.



Bello said considering the pressure of urbanization in the state being a flat terrain surrounded by water bodies, such as lagoons, rivers, estuaries, wetlands amongst others, the importance of wetlands as natural sponges to ensure water reticulation especially during high tidal flow cannot be underestimated.



The Commissioner explained that the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, has commenced routine monitoring of Wetlands in the State to check their current status.



He mentioned that the Ministry has gone further with the erection of warning signposts on all identified wetlands in the State to prevent encroachment and degradation of the wetlands as well as completion of the update on the Lagos State Policy on Wetlands Management and Conservation.





He stated further that the Ministry has made concerted efforts to categorize all wetlands in the state to prevent further encroachment through an in-depth study of all wetlands in the state for adequate planning and information dissemination to all MDAs/Agencies involved in the developmental process in the state.



He said a large expanse of wetlands had been lost in Lagos to developmental projects saying it is expedient to ensure restoration of wetland that have been reduced by protecting what is left of them in line with this year’s theme.



He added that some encroached identified wetlands will be designated for restoration through the planting of floras indigenous on wetlands.



He urged residents in the community where wetlands are located to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste on them all in the name of reclamation and ensure that the construction of buildings does not disrupt the runoff of water along the channels adding that the government remains committed to protecting the wetland and its biodiversity.