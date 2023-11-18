We’re implementing comprehensive action plan on all environmental issues — Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has stated that the Ministry is diligently organising and implementing a comprehensive action plan to tackle all the issues of the environment head-on.

He spoke in a statement he personally signed on the efforts of the Ministry to combat environmental menaces.

Wahab said flooding, noise pollution and the unlawful blockage of walkways represent critical challenges that impact the lives and livelihoods “of our citizens that must be tackled.

“This proactive response will involve collaborative efforts among various departments within the Ministry, in conjunction with relevant authorities, to ensure the effective resolution of these environmental challenges.

“Additionally, public awareness campaigns and stakeholder engagements will be conducted to foster community involvement and adherence to environmental regulations.”

Wahab urged all residents and stakeholders to join hands in the collective endeavour to maintain a clean, safe and sustainable environment for everyone in Lagos State.

He stated that his office has been inundated with numerous environmental complaints from concerned residents across the State and that as a ministry, “we continue to act swiftly upon receiving these vital complaints, and we are fully committed to responding promptly and decisively to restore law and order across the state”.

He stated emphatically that as the custodians of the state’s environmental well-being, the ministry acknowledges the significance of addressing these concerns with utmost urgency.

“Together, we can mitigate these environmental issues and restore the serenity and orderliness of our communities. It’s a Greater Lagos rising and all of us are involved,” he said.