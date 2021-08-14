We’re executing 800 contracts, 13,000km of roads — FG

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Friday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was executing 800 contracts and 13,000km of roads and bridges across the country.

Fashola said this after inspecting construction work on the Chanchangi Bridge in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He assured Nigerians that before long, most of the projects under construction would be completed to enhance security, economy and entrepreneurship.

He also expressed the determination of the present administration to link Nigerians from all parts of the country through accessible roads and bridges.

Fashola, however, appealed to Nigerians to be patient as all hands were on deck to complete most projects located in the 36 states.

The Minister also announced that the Federal Government would consider the takeover of the rehabilitation of the 30km Takum-Chanchangi-Road project from the Government of Taraba State.

NAN reports that the Government of Taraba State had awarded the said contract to SCC Nigeria Limited, but the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had affected its funding.

Fashola said the strategic importance of the road that linked Taraba State with many other parts of the country necessitated the consideration by the Federal government to take over the project.

He said the Ministry was in the process of designing and costing the project before it was awarded, adding that he would seek funding for it from the President.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the work done on the bridge by SCC Nigeria, the contractor handling the project.

Fashola assured the residents that the work would be completed in the next three months.

He also directed the officials from the ministry to redesign the ancient Chanchangi Bridge, which was constructed by the military, as an alternative bridge to be used by motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Earlier, Abubakar Yakubu, the Controller of Works, Taraba Field Headquarters in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, had commended the contractor for a good job done.

Yakubu said the contract execution had reached 80 per cent completion, maintaining that its execution was in line with the original design.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Takum Local Government Council, Shiban Tikari, commended the Federal Government for embarking on the project as well as the planned takeover of the Takum-Chanchagi-Road project, which he said was in a deplorable state.

Tikari said after the two projects would have been completed, they would boost the socio-economic activities of Takum and its environs.

He assured the contractors of the maximum cooperation and support of the residents of the area.