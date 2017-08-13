13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
We’re committed to implementation of new masterplan for Ikeja – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday stated his administration is committed to the implementation of a new masterplan through which the entire landscape of Ikeja will be upgraded to match its status at the seat of Government, centre of industries and commercial activities.
The Governor stated this through the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, at the induction ceremony of Rotarian Adeniyi Adelaja as the 51st President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja.
Ambode added that part of the plan is the World Class Ikeja Bus Terminal, which would soon be completed and commissioned.
Ambode appealed to all the members of Rotary Club and well wishers at the event to support the government in the development of Lagos State by keying into the vision of creating sustainable climate of enterprise development and provision of world class infrastructure.
He commended Rotary Club for partnering the State Government in developing initiatives to alleviate the needs of the people.
Ambode added that the partnership has complement government’s efforts in the provision of basic needs and infrastructure.
He expressed appreciation to the humanitarian organization, which has impacted on the socio-economic development of the society in the last 50 years.
He stated that there is an abiding relationship between the Lagos State Government and the Rotary Club in Lagos, which is premised on the quality of leadership at the helm of affairs of both parties at different times.
He said that the emergence of Rotarian Adelaja as the 51st president of the Rotary Club of Ikeja would enhance and elevate the relationship between the State Government and Rotary Club in Lagos State to the next level.
Ambode said: “Therefore, the induction ceremony for Rotarian Adeniyi Adelaja as the 51st president of Rotary Club of Ikeja places him in the company of leaders who have impacted on the society in various ways.
“I have no doubt that the Rotarian Adeniyi Adelaja will follow the footsteps of his predecessors such as the late Chief Anofi Guobadia, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chief Bintan Famutimi and Chief Ade-Ojo.
“You are in the a rare company of eminent citizens and Rotarians, who have carved their names in the sands of time.
“I wish you success during your tenure with impact on the lives of all Rotarians, members of your host community and the state at large.”

