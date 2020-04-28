The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a flattening of the curve in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, stated this on Monday when he received donations of chemical materials from some organisations to disinfect more areas in the state against community transmission of COVID-19.

Bello spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Aderonke Odeneye, who also flagged off the fumigation and disinfecting exercise at the Alausa Secretariat with the deployment of trucks and sprinklers round the state.

The chemical items, which were used to disinfect major bus stops and overhead bridges, were donated by Reckitt and Benkiser, producers of JIK bleach, Medlog Logistics Limited and GMT Limited.

The deployment of the sprinkler and trucks was made possible by support from Julius Berger Plc.

According to Odeneye, the disinfecting exercise is a continuous one, which can also be complemented by more public spirited organisations.

The areas touched by the team made up of officials of the ministry included all the bus stops and overheads on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road down to the Toll point and Ajah Roundabout.

The exercise also reached Agege Motor Road down to Mangoro, Cement, Ile Zik Bus Stop and the Ikorodu axis starting from Ketu through to Mile 12, Owode Onirin and down to Ajegunle and Ikorodu Roundabout.