The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in fulfillment of his administration’s promise on Tuesday commissioned five newly constructed High and Magistrate Courts complex.

The new Court complex, which was named after Justice Christopher Olatunde Segun, is situated at Ajah-Badore, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The building will house the Assistant Chief Registrar, Office of the Public Defender and the Nigerian Bar Association, Eti-Osa Branch.

The Governor assured that the Executive Arm will continue to cooperate with the Judiciary to ensure the Rule of Law remains the centrepiece of Judicial reform in Lagos, saying his government is committed to effective administration of Justice in the state.

He said: “We are here today to commission newly constructed High Courts and Magistrates’ Courts, in fulfilment of our administration’s promise to ensure easy access to the administration of justice for all in Lagos State.

“I recall that upon assumption of office, I promised my full support to the Judiciary, in order to enhance Lagos State’s position as a model of judicial administration.

“Today’s commissioning, coming shortly after the commencement of the 2019/2020 Legal Year, is in fulfilment of that promise.

“There is more to be done, and I would like to assure you that we will not relent or rest on our oars. What we have done here in Ajah-Badore will be extended to other areas in due course.”

The Governor noted that the new Court Complex has the necessary facilities to enhance the performance of every personnel within the judicial circle who would be using them.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The New Court House Complex being commissioned today consists of two High Courts and three Magistrates’ Courts. The Complex also boasts of ancillary services to enhance the administration of justice: a well-equipped law library, conference room, and facilities to accommodate the Nigeria Bar Association.”

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who expressed joy at the Governor’s gesture towards the Judiciary, thanked him for delivering the High Courts and Magistrate’s Courts in record time.

Alogba stated that the new courts will further help the Judiciary to do a better job in the State.

He said: “Lagos State Judiciary by this gesture has been placed on a good stead to offer efficient and effective service which will reflect in our productivity especially in the Eti-Osa axis of the State.”

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, in his remarks noted that the project is a commendable one that will facilitate smooth administration of justice in the State.

Onigbanjo added that the courts will make it unnecessary for lawyers in the Ajah area of Lagos to seek judicial services in Lagos Island and other parts of the state.

He said: “Nothing of this nature has been done in a long while in this axis. This Court House represents a significant and remarkable landmark in the history of judicial intervention and infrastructure in Eti-Osa and Lagos State as a whole.”