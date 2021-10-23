The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his commitment to championing the cause of nature conservation for promoting sustainable environmental management in the state.

He spoke during the Lagos State Government and Nigeria Conservation Foundation Annual Walk for Nature.

The walk held simultaneously at Ikoyi-Obalende, Surulere and Ikeja Local Government Areas on Saturday.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engineer Joe Igbokwe, Sanwo-Olu said the State government would continue to safeguard biodiversity through the introduction of biodiversity laws.

He stated that the introduction of biodiversity laws would help protect and better manage wetland systems and biodiversity generally in the State.

He described the theme for this year’s event: “Conserve biodiversity, sustain humanity,” as very apt, considering the alarming rate at which the world’s biodiversity is constantly being threatened.

He explained that biodiversity has to do with all varieties of life, which include their interactions with each other and the environment, adding that human activities over the past few centuries have not only impacted the earth, but had altered the course of nature via over-exploitation of other life forms and pollution.

He said according to the United Nations Global Biodiversity Outlook Report 2020:

“Humanity stands at a crossroads with regards to the legacy it leaves to the

future generations.

“Biodiversity is declining at an unprecedented rate and the pressures during this decline are intensifying.”

The Chairman, Executive Council of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Chief Ede Dafinone, stated that biodiversity is the bedrock of human existence, calling on all to live in partnership with nature.

Dafinone urged Lagosians to show love to themselves by caring for the environment, adding that the Lagos State Government and NCF will continue to propagate the message of environmental sustainability to the grassroot.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Belinda Odeneye, noted that conserving biodiversity to sustain humanity is very essential considering the fact that biodiversity is essential to human health, well-being and prosperity.

Bello stated that biodiversity supports the provision of ecosystem services such as food, fresh water, fuel wood, fibre, biochemical, ecotourism, which are central to economic activities.

He said human cravings for developmental changes, plastic production and consumption, illegal trade in endangered species have caused great harm to nature and biodiversity, adding that there is the need to restore these priced resources.

He explained that the Lagos State Government through the THEMES Agenda addresses some of these issues to ensure environmental sustainability, stressing that the State is developing a sector policy on wetland and biodiversity to ensure balanced development where the cause of nature is adequately mainstreamed into the development planning.

Bello added: “Furthermore, the State through its plastic recycling programme addresses the issue of plastic waste pollution that negatively affects aquatic wildlife and cause environmental degradation.”

The walk featured participation by several groups, corporate organisations, volunteers and environment enthusiasts.