Wenger hits 811th EPL game

West Brom vs Arsenal

Venue: The Hawthorns

Kick off: 5:30PM

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, will on Sunday afternoon (today) be on sidelines for the 811th Premier League game.

In his record-equalling 810th Premier League game, Wenger saw his side move to within a point of the top four with a 3-2 win at in-form Crystal Palace, and the Frenchman will be hoping for more of the free-flowing football on show at Selhurst Park as he moves past Sir Alex Ferguson’s games-managed record at The Hawthorns.

The Gunners remain without Olivier Giroud, Nacho Monreal and Aaron Ramsey for today’s tie.

However, talk of a rift in the camp has surfaced after the Arsenal players seemed to snub Alexis Sanchez’s calls for a team celebration after the Gunners’ opener against Palace. Wenger played down such talk and also rubbished claims Sanchez will be on his way in January.

When asked if there is a divide in the camp, Wenger simply replied: “No, not at all. I did not see that. I am not fearful [of a bid coming in], but that is a subject that will turn up because of his contract situation.”

Albion extended their winless run to 18 Premier League games following the 0-0 draw at home to Everton on Boxing Day. They are second bottom in the table and three points adrift of safety, while Alan Pardew is also yet to claim a victory in his first six matches in charge, but winger Matt Phillips believes the Baggies will stay up.

“I think you can see from the performance [against Everton] that we were really good and we created a lot of chances,” he told the club’s official website.

“Sooner or later we’re going to score one, two or three and win the game.”

The Baggies have won their last two home league games against Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 23 against them at The Hawthorns

Arsenal have scored in all 23 of their Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion, the best such 100 per cent record in the division.

After an unbeaten three-game start in the Premier League against Arsenal (W2 D1 L0).

West Brom Possible XI: Foster, Dawson, Hegazy, Evans, Gibbs, Phillips, Livermore, Barry, Brunt, Rodriguez, Rondon.

Arsenal Possible XI: Cech, Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Bellerin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez.