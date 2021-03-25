Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn claims the undisputed mega-fight with Tyson Fury may yet take place at Wembley Stadium.

World heavyweight champions Joshua and Fury signed contracts on a two-fight deal earlier this month, leaving dates and venues needing to be finalised.

The first bout appeared likely to be held abroad, with Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries willing to pay a large sum to host the spectacle.

But Hearn has not ruled out the possibility of the two Brits meeting on home soil and has been in touch with Fury’s promoter Bob Arum about taking the fight to Wembley.

The Matchroom chief says the fight would already be booked in at the 90,000-seater stadium in an ideal world, but admits it will depend on the coronavirus restrictions in place this summer.

All things being equal, we wouldn’t even be having conversations with anywhere else in the world to be honest with you, we’d just be straight into Wembley,” Hearn told talkSPORT .

“Obviously it is the biggest fight of our generation. It’s the moment of both fighters’ careers.

“We do have to look at opportunities and with the crowd restrictions it makes it even more difficult to generate the kind of money in the UK that you need.

“There have been a couple of conversations over the last 48 hours, I spoke to Bob Arum on Monday at length.

“We were talking about Wembley and he asked me about the restrictions and of course I told him about the Euros going into Wembley and talks of full capacity going in there in June, July.

“Could we get full capacity after the Euros, sort of middle, end of July? If we could, that does bring London and Wembley into the conversation.”

Up to 10,000 fans are permitted to return to stadiums up and down the country in mid-May under the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

All restrictions are due to be lifted on 21 June but this is dependant on coronavirus cases continuing to fall and the vaccine rollout proceeding as planned.

While Hearn said he would “love to find an excuse to do it in the UK”, he confessed the only way the fight can take place at Wembley is if a full crowd is allowed to attend.

Heard added: “There’s a lot of discussions to be had, we don’t rule out Wembley, but one thing we do know is the only way we could stage that fight in Wembley is with full capacity.

“There are some conversations going on with the government to see if that is an option. And, if that is an option, that will be presented to the fighters as well.”