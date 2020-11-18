Nigeria’s long-standing innovative bank, Wema Bank, will be holding a webinar for small and medium scale businesses.

The webinar seeks to provide businesses with insights needed in taking strategic steps for continuity and sustainability in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent #EndSARS crisis that led to the looting of mostly small businesses.

The webinar, which is tagged: “Business Continuity and Sustainability Post-Crisis,” will hold virtually on November 26.

It will sensitize small and medium business owners on strategies to ensure their businesses keep thriving even amidst crises.

Speaking about the webinar, Dotun Ifebogun, Divisional Head, Retail Banking of Wema Bank, stated: “A lot has changed due to the recent happenings and a lot of businesses have had to struggle for survival as a result of the harsh realities brought about by the pandemic.

“As a bank, we care about the welfare of our customers and their businesses.

“This webinar will present us with an opportunity to share practical strategies that will help businesses through trying times, as well as equip them to protect themselves against possible future crises.

“We believe this webinar will inform small and medium business owners on the necessary steps to take to ensure their businesses are revived.”

The Bank added in a statement on Wednesday: “Wema bank is relentless in the support of customers and their businesses through thick and thin.

“This webinar, though the maiden edition from the Bank’s SME team, promises to be educative and informative. Business owners are therefore encouraged to register as this is an opportunity of great value.”

To register for the webinar, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3llnzSr.

For more enquiries, send a mail to [email protected].