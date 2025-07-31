Wema Bank’s PBT climbs 231% in H1 unaudited report

Wema Bank Plc, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank, most resilient and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the half-year period ended June 30, 2025 to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX),

On track to set an unprecedented benchmark, Wema Bank’s H1 2025 Unaudited Financial Results reported remarkable financial upturns.

This includes a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N101.2 billion, representing a 231 percent increase compared to N30.55 billion recorded in the corresponding period of H1 2024.

The Bank’s Gross Earnings also rose to N303.20 billion, reflecting a 70 percent increase from H1 2024’s N178.63 billion. Interest Income grew by 65 percent year-on-year to N240.12 billion (H1 2024: N145.53 billion), while Non-Interest Income surged by 91 percent year-on-year to N63.08 billion (H1 2024: N33.10 billion).

Wema Bank’s balance sheet remained robust and well-structured, with total assets rising from N3.585 trillion in HI 2024 to N3.963 trillion in H1 2025; deposit base growing by 3 percent from N2.523 trillion in FY 2024 to N2.60 trillion, and Loans and Advances growing by 19 percent to N1.426 trillion in H1 2025, compared to N1.201 trillion reported in FY 2024.

The Bank’s Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio stood at 3.17 percent as at H1 2025, reflecting the Bank’s continued focus on maintaining asset quality.

These indicators not only reflect Wema Bank’s resilience and efficiency, but also its strong capacity to sustain its growth momentum and continue to deliver optimum value to its stakeholders.

Commenting on the outstanding results, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, affirmed the Bank’s commitment to maintaining the upward growth trajectory in its financials and delivering optimum value to every stakeholder of Wema Bank.

According to Oseni: “For 80 years, Wema Bank has redefined impossible, consistently breaking new ground and raising the bar in delivering positive impact.

“Three years ago, we took our Profit Before Tax from N14.75 billion in 2022 to N43.59 billion in 2023, and in 2024, our PBT stood at an impressive N102 billion.

Also Read:

“Now, just halfway through 2025, we have achieved over 99 percent of our 2024 full-year PBT in just H1, and for us, this is just a starting point.

“As a Bank, we have remained committed to surpassing expectations and redefining limitations and this is a standard we are prepared to uphold relentlessly.

“Wema Bank is the Bank that works for all and we will continue to pull all stops in delivering optimum value to every stakeholder, from our shareholders to customers, employees, partners, regulators, and every person and institution who has played a part in our 80-year journey and beyond.”

For eight decades, Wema Bank has built a legacy of empowering lives, breaking untapped ground, setting industry standards, proving unmatched resilience and delivering unparalleled value to Nigerians of all ages, from all walks of life and across diverse verticals and industries.

These Unaudited Financial Results further reflect the Bank’s strength and capacity to sustain its legacy in the decades to come.

Other key profitability and efficiency metrics that further underscore the Bank’s performance, as recorded in the H1 2025 Unaudited Results, include a 60.40 percent growth in Return on Average Equity (ROAE), 4.64 percent growth in Return on Average Assets (ROAA), 13.68 percent growth in Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), and 47.55 percent growth in Cost-to-Income Ratio.

Post Views: 24