Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, is urging customers to continue to bank safely by using ALAT and its USSD platform: *945#.

Following increasing reports of positive COVID-19 cases, the bank has encouraged its customers to take advantage of alternative banking channels (ALAT and *945#) to carry out bank transactions rather than risk going out to branches.

With ALAT, Nigeria’s first digital bank, customers can pay bills, transfer funds, buy airtime and data and perform other financial transactions.

The USSD code *945# provides a quick and easy means to carry out bank transactions even without data.

It is the go-to option in areas where the internet network is not so strong or where transactions need to be done urgently.

Funmilayo Falola, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, explained: “Although the lockdown has been lifted and most businesses have resumed, individuals need to continue to observe precautionary measures to stay safe. Using our alternative banking channels will help our customers stay safe by avoiding queues and crowds and also give them one less place to go.”

Wema Bank has before now supported the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus by donating to the government fund and also providing palliative materials for the economically challenged.

“Given the new normal, we will continue to ensure the safety of staff and customers by leveraging digital solutions that will reduce the risk of physical contact,” Falola added.