Determined to break new frontiers in the Sport Betting Business and financial transactions generally, Wema Bank Plc, the pioneer of Nigeria’s first fully digital bank ALAT, has sponsored the 2019 retreat of the Super Agents for Bet9ja, an online bookmaker company that offers betting on major sporting events operating in Nigeria.

The retreat is an annual event organized by the Super Agents of KC Gaming Networks Limited (Bet9ja) spread across the country.

This year’s edition held at Orchid Hotels, Lekki, Lagos from July 23 to 26, 2019.

Addressing the participants at the event, Kunle Alarapon, Head, Gaming, Wema Bank Plc, commended the Super Agents for their commitment to the gaming business in different parts of the country.

Alarapon said their doggedness and passion for the line of business has been noticed by the management of Wema Bank.

As a result of this, Alarapon disclosed that his management was ready to complement their efforts towards strengthening their business ventures.

According to him, Wema Bank has a bouquet of financial products and services that are normally tailored around the specific needs of its clients.

He therefore charged the Super Agents in attendance to embrace ALAT, a menu-driven digital banking solution that allows customers to conduct financial transactions with ease on their mobile phones.

Alarapon disclosed that on ALAT, customers have access to seamless account opening through their mobile phones.

He also explained that prospective beneficiaries of ALAT can access a soft loan without collateral whatsoever.

His words: “As with everything else on ALAT, you can now apply for a loan without a paper work, no visitation to any physical location and response time between acceptance of offer and loan disbursement is in minutes. You can borrow as much as N200,000 without any collateral.”

Again, Alarapon stated that ALAT’s Goals are created by each customer based on the immediate requirements of their businesses.

His words: “Whether you’re setting up a budget, saving for that special item or just looking for a rewarding investment plan, ALAT’s Goals will get you covered.

“You can create as many Goals as you need. It’s as easy as setting your target, choosing your saving frequency and watching the magic happen.

“ALAT handles the rest and makes you some good money in the process.”

Alarapon further clarified that the super agents could access the numerous benefits of ALAT through their cooperative societies.

According to him, the super agents could instruct their cooperative societies to collate and channel their goals to Wema Bank for the purpose of accessing the benefits of ALAT.

Ayo Ojuroye, Chief Executive Officer, Bet9ja, had earlier revealed that the purpose of the retreat was to deliberate on how to expand the Sport betting business.

In order to actualize that, Ojuroye said the agenda for this year’s retreat was robust as it included trainings, seminars, outdoor activities as well as presentations by sponsors.

Bet9ja is the registered trading name of KC Gaming Networks Limited, an organization that draws upon the best practices in both Europe and Africa.

Super Agents from all over the country attend this event.

Other personalities present at the event were: Dotun Ifebogun, Divisional Head, Retail Banking Group; Kemi Aina, Cluster Team Lead, Lagos Island Zone; and Kunle Isiaka, Digital Solutions, Wema Bank Plc.