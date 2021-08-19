Wema Bank reaffirms commitment to women, girl-child empowerment

Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, Wema Bank Plc, recently partnered with SheCan Nigeria to reaffirm its commitment to improving the lots of women and the girl-child by helping them attain financial stability, independence and set goals through prudent management of resources.

The Bank gave the commitment on Friday at the SheCan Nigeria 3.0 hybrid conference themed ‘SheCanDoMore’ held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos and virtually. Abimbola Agbejule, Head, Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, Wema Bank, enlightened women on the basic rules of finance and reiterated the importance of achieving financial independence.

Agbejule said women need to always have a budget, keep records of spending, invest wisely, pay themselves monthly, create an emergency fund, and practice delayed gratification. “Take ownership of your personal finance, set smart financial goals, learn new skills regularly, be intentional about your spending, avoid cultural limitations and keep positive financial role models”, she advised.

Abimbola further encouraged women to take care of their health, have a retirement plan, and teach their children about financial literacy from an early age. She highlighted some benefits of the bank’s SARA by Wema community for women including the gender-based loan offerings and the health scheme in achieving all these.

She hailed the SheCan conference for bringing together successful women and coaches from different fields to ensure they fully equipped women with the knowledge and skills to take on the world.

“Partnering with SheCan Nigeria is our way of showing unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering women with the right skills, financial knowledge, grants, and networking avenues to achieve their goals,” Agbejule added. The creator of ALAT, Nigeria’s first digital bank, has a positive track record in empowering women and promoting gender inclusion.

Founded by Ezinne Ezeani in 2018, SheCan Nigeria is a movement for women to realize their potentials and develop their capabilities in achieving success through collaboration and empowerment.

It also seeks to empower adolescent girls and women through strategic training, education support, mentoring, counselling, vocational skill acquisition, and community empowerment initiatives while grooming them to become change agents in their communities and industries.

The hybrid conference had key experts speak on their life experiences, career growth, job transitioning, and tackling challenges in business. It also availed participants of scholarships, networking avenues, and grant opportunities.

Speakers at the event were the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cecilia Dada; broadcast journalist, Sandra Ezekwesili; CEO, Ikeja Electric Plc, Folake Soetan; creative photographer, Kelechi Amadi -Obi and the Founder, Pinnacle Health Radio, Dr Maymunah Kadiri.

Others were life coach, Lanre Olushola; the first female Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration Company, Elohor Aiboni; Head Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, ALAT by Wema, Abimbola Abgejule, and Rev. Funke Felix Adejumo.

Wema Bank also supported the conference with mentorship services, free books, and other gifts for participants.