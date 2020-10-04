Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost banks, has recently embarked on a number of schemes aimed at addressing the demands of its different customer base in this peculiar times.

The bank recently announced the opening of a new branch in Oregun, Lagos as it continues its strategic expansion to meet the demands of customers.

In a statement, the bank disclosed that the new branch, which is located at 41, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos State, would strengthen its business in the state in line with its growth path.

“The new branch follows our strategic growth plan as we are committed to expanding our services to places where there are compelling business opportunities. The bank’s position on this has not changed,” said Executive Director Lagos Directorate, Wole Ajimisinmi.

This rides on a series of initiatives which the bank embarked on to cushion the effect of the pandemic on individuals, businesses and communities.

As a response to the gruesome financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, one of the key initiatives the bank has taken to alleviate the financial strain of her borrowing customers is to suspend the loan repayments for small and medium scale enterprises.

Furthermore, in its continuous bid to support customers in the fight against the pandemic and its financial implications, the Bank launched collateral free loan products to support its customers.

The loan offering, which is open to healthcare businesses, school owners, as well as those dealing in trading or general commerce, is available to the Bank’s existing and new customers.

In an earlier communication, Wema Bank’s Managing Director, Ademola Adebise, said: “As we critically pay attention to supporting players in the health sector, as a Bank, we are also constantly looking into how we can support our customers financially.

“We hope individuals and business owners take advantage of these programmes for their financial wellbeing and to help keep their businesses afloat.”

The Bank is also set to reward its saving customers on the Royal Kiddies Account platform.

As a drive towards supporting an early start to financial freedom, Wema Bank launched the Royal kiddies Account programme and now the Bank is set to reward its customers with school support funds in her 2020 Wema Educational Award.

By opening a new account or topping up with N100,000 on an existing Royal Kiddies Account, customers gain eligibility to win the N50,0000 school support fund.

According to Adebise: “We are a caring bank and we won’t relent in our efforts to continually initiate programmes that would be of immense benefit to our customers and their businesses.

“Considering it’s a continuous process of innovation for us at Wema Bank, we encourage our customers and everyone to always look out for our initiatives, as I can assure you there is always something good from us for everyone.”