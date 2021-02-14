Leveraging the currency of banter trends, Wema Bank is taking on some leading financial institutions in the country with its Valentine’s Day campaign.

Titled: “Our Val’s Day Musings,” the creatively humorous banter has sent social media, particularly Twitter, agog, with thousands of commentators retweeting and passing positive comments.

“Trust us, we ain’t throwing shade. But make we yarn the truth,” the message begins.

“If you must give your heart to a lover at all, guard it with all diligence and ensure not everyone has Access to it.

“Some will promise to take you to the Zenith of life, First check their Heritage and commitment to Fidelity; and the Sterling qualities they possess before banking on them.

“Unity is key. But the real deal is how the Union can make your life better.

“Always ask for some Guaranty. Life no balance abeg.

“If you must choose to be loved at all, let it be cladded in purple.

“You deserve to be loved and pampered like the royalty you are.

“Stay woke. Stay with ALAT by Wema. Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at Wema Bank.”

Commenting on the good-natured banter, a tweep, Jubril A Gawat, with the handle: @Mr_JAGs, noted: “Very nice, clean, soft and simple ‘General Market’ banter.”

@Ayothefather commented: “I dey go open Wema Bank account tomorrow,” while @Mofiolaoluwasa1 tweeted: “Wema Bank nailed eet. Dragged title from Sterling.”

A FirstBank customer: @iambellotaiwo, jumped in with “@FirstBankngr you can’t shame me, shey you know…You guys need to respond to this real quick.”

A Wema Bank customer: @ray_hadji, reaffirmed his love for the bank with: “I’m proud of my bank” and @Ajoke_Onifaari hailed its quality: “This Wema Bank Valentine’s ad is top notch.”

The banter continues to trend on social media with more commentators having their say.

Recall that the digitally-led innovative Wema Bank is currently delighting its customers with a prepaid gift card they can gift to their loved ones in the Valentine’s season.

To promote the tradition of gift-giving that accompanies the holiday, the bank is offering customers a special gift option to share with their loved ones and embarking on a love fiesta of their own: the *945# love campaign.

Members of her online community would win giveaways including goody bags, airtime recharge, purchase discounts and cash prizes.