Wema Bank kicks off 3rd Hackathon 3.0

Wema Bank has announced the third edition of its innovation and creativity packed scheme, Hackaholics 3.0.

“Dubbed Hackaholics 3.0, the design provides tech enthusiasts and innovators with a unique platform to unleash their creativity, exhibit innovative solutions that will battle some inherent societal challenges, network with like-minded tech-savvy individuals, show off their skills, and win great prizes!

“Hackaholics 3.0 is aimed at solving some specific challenges across multiple sectors by introducing innovative products or services. Participants will be expected to come up with solutions centered around scaling mSMEs, Financial Inclusion drive, scaling the health tech space and providing business/individuals with access to credit facilities” the Bank disclosed.

It confirmed Friday that the registration for Hackathon 3.0 begins on 5th of February and will close on the 12th of February 2022.

The financial institution stressed that Hackaholics platform remains an excellent opportunity for participants to challenge themselves to solve a problem that impacts the life of Nigerians and Africans at large.

“To participate in Hackaholics 3.0, click on this link wemabank.hackaholics.com” the Bank said in a press statement.