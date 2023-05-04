Wema Bank floats ALAT Alumni Community

Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has announced the launch of the ALAT Alumni community, a virtual community exclusively designed for former employees of the bank.

The was made known during a virtual launch session on May 1, which had over 350 former employees in attendance.

The platform provides former employees with a platform to connect, network and grow both personally and professionally.

Members of the community will have access to a range of resources and benefits, including access to a robust networking platform, educational content, mentorship opportunities and exclusive discounts on products and services from the bank’s partners.

According to Moruf Oseni, the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, the launch of the ALAT Alumni community is a way to support and engage with former employees, providing a space where alumni can connect, share their experiences, and continue to learn and grow beyond their time at the bank.

Oseni further expressed excitement at the prospect of bringing alumni together for the virtual launch and hopes that the community will continue to grow and provide valuable opportunities and resources for its members.

Membership to the ALAT Alumni community is free and open to all former employees of the bank.

The bank believes that the platform will help strengthen the bond between the bank and its former employees, and foster a sense of community among them.