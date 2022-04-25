Wema Bank faults money laundering allegation report against staff

Wema Bank PLC, has faulted recent media report relating to money laundering and bribery allegations on certain customer’s transaction, contending that the publication was malicious against members of its staff and its customers.

The Bank in a statement signed by its Marketing Communications and Investor Relations unit, posited that the allegations were being peddled by an aggrieved 3rd party, “Timi Popoola”, who, it said, voluntarily released his property to be used as part of the collateral to secure a loan obtained by the Bank’s customer.

The statement narrated: “Specifically, on Tuesday March 15, 2022, the case no. MIK/B/6/2022–Commissioner of Police vs. Adewole Isaac & Kingsley Ananwude, for alleged stealing and money laundering involving N1.7billion was struck out by Magistrate A.O. Layinka (Mrs.) of the Magistrates Court, Ikeja and the defendants discharged following the Legal Advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State that no prima facie case has been established against the defendants”.

Following the clarification, the Bank in the statement urged the general public to ignore the false information being circulated.

Meanwhile, the Bank disclosed that it has already engaged its solicitors to institute appropriate legal action on the saga.