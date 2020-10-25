Wema Bank, Nigeria’s long-standing indigenous bank, has urged customers and all Nigerians to stay safe as a result of the recent unrest in the country following the #EndSARS protest.

As a highly innovative bank, Wema Bank encouraged everyone to explore alternative banking channels as well as its digital banking platform ALAT for all financial transactions at a time like this.

In a statement on Sunday, Wema Bank said it recently notified customers of its decision to shut down branches in affected locations where a curfew has been imposed by the government.

Following this development, the bank issued a statement on its social media channels pleading with customers to remain sensitive to happenings in their environment and ensure safety is treated as top priority.

Wema bank also urged its customers to be remain alert and be wary of phishing emails as times like this become target period for scammers to carry out their deeds.

Alternative banking channels available as disclosed by the bank includes the use of *945#, WhatsApp banking as well as the use of ALAT, Africa’s first digital bank, to carry out banking needs.

Customers can also reach out to its 24 hours contact centre: PURPLECONNECT (07000787753,· [email protected]), for prompt and seamless issues resolution.

In the statement, Funmilayo Falola, Head, Brands and Marketing Communication, Wema Bank, said: “We understand these are peculiar times and we encourage everyone to remain safe.

“As a bank, we remain committed to the safety and wellbeing of our customers which is why we plead with everyone to ensure they stay home as our online banking channels are available for all banking needs.

“We would continually keep to our promise to be with you all the way and we are positive that together we will achieve our dream of a better Nigeria.”