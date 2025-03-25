Wema Bank doles out N11m to women through 5 for 5 Promo

Reinforcing its reputation as a pro-women and inclusion-driven bank, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has disbursed a total of N11,000,000 to 131 women across Nigeria in the women’s month draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo.

The highly anticipated draw that celebrated the International Women’s Day took place on March 21, 2025 in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.

Introduced in 2021, the 5 for 5 Promo is Wema Bank’s dedicated avenue for rewarding its customers for their active loyalty to the brand, its products, and offerings.

Over the course of three seasons, the 5 for 5 Promo disbursed over N150 million to 2,378 Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, returning bigger than ever for Season 4 with a N135 million cash prize.

Since the season kicked off in October 2024, Wema Bank has disbursed over N50 million to its customers across daily, weekly, and monthly draws.

For the fifth monthly draw in March, the Bank took a thoughtful step, disbursing the total N11,000,000 cash prize to an all-women pool of winners.

Among the 131 winners from the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Women’s month draw were Ogechukwu Patience Ani from Aba, where the draw held; Vanessa Chiamaka, from Lagos; and Mubarakaht Abisola Alowonle, from Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo State, all of who won N1 million each.

Others included eight individual domiciliary account holders who won N250,000 each, 40 women who won N100,000 each, and 80 who won N25,000 each.

The women’s month draw closed out excellently, financially empowering Nigerian women from across the country as the women’s month draws to an end.

Congratulating the lucky winners, Wema Bank’s MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni, firmly reiterated the Bank’s commitment to empowering women to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

According to Oseni: “Wema Bank was founded on the precept of empowerment.

“Since 1945, we have carried on this legacy, promoting financial inclusion for the indigenous people of Nigeria and empowering our people with the resources they need to thrive.

“But for us, this journey has not been one size fits all.

“In recognition of the gap that exists in gender equality, we have been intentional about creating tailored opportunities for women through our women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, and our vast range of customised solutions and initiatives designed for women.

“We have simply leveraged the 5 for 5 Promo as one more way of supporting our women, this women’s month.

“For us, it’s all about impact, and we are delighted to have put smiles on the faces of Nigerian women from all across the country.

“That is the joy for us.

“To the 131 women who emerged winners, I say a hearty congratulations to you, and I take this opportunity to also thank you for choosing Wema Bank and continuing to trust our services.

“We do not take it for granted.

“For 80 years, we have pulled all stops to deliver the best quality of impactful banking to the people of Nigeria, and I boldly reaffirm that we will never relent in providing a rewarding, fulfilling and empowering banking experience for every customer of Wema Bank.”

From its grand commemoration of International Women’s Day to giving out N11 million to women in the 5 for 5 Promo, disbursing billions of Naira in loans and financial support to providing market access for women, among other intentional acts of impact, Wema Bank continues to prove itself a financial institution that is truly committed to empowering women.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is open to both new and existing customers of Wema Bank.

Any Nigerian from any part of the country can qualify to participate by meeting the minimum requirements of funding their Wema Bank/ALAT accounts and actively transacting.

