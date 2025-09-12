Wema Bank concludes N150b Rights Issue with CBN, SEC approvals

Wema Bank Plc has announced the successful completion of its N150 billion Rights Issue, which opened on April 14, 2025 and closed on May 21, 2025, with formal approvals by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Rights Issue was undertaken by the bank in response to the directive by the CBN on the recapitalisation of banks in Nigeria.

With the successful completion and regulatory approval, Wema Bank has now met the N200 billion minimum capital requirement applicable to commercial banks with national authorisation.

In addition to the Rights Issue, Wema Bank also recently concluded a N50 billion Private Placement, which is now awaiting regulatory reviews.

This additional capital raises the Bank’s total capital base above the regulatory threshold, further strengthening its buffer, enhancing its shock-absorption capacity, and positioning the Bank for sustained growth.

Commenting on the Bank’s success in meeting the regulatory threshold ahead of the 24-month timeline, Moruf Oseni, Wema Bank’s MD/CEO, reaffirmed its promise of delivering the best value as it continues its growth journey.

Also Read:

According to Oseni: “As a growth-driven Bank, the industry recapitalisation requirement came as a welcome mission, and we undertook it with full confidence.

“Our success in surpassing the N200 billion benchmark ahead of the 2026 deadline not only reinforces our strong financial standing as a bank but also attests to the mutual trust and confidence that exists between Wema Bank and its shareholders.

“We do not take this trust for granted and we take this moment to firmly reiterate our commitment to continue delivering optimum value to every shareholder and stakeholder of Wema Bank.”

The conclusion of these capital-raising initiatives reinforces the Bank’s prudential position and provides a solid foundation for long-term stability, a statement said on Thursday, adding that it also reflects the continued confidence of stakeholders in Wema Bank’s governance, financial performance, and strategic direction.

Wema Bank says it remains committed to full regulatory compliance and prudent risk management.

With its strengthened capital base, the Bank says it is well positioned to support customers, contribute to the stability of the Nigerian financial system, and deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']