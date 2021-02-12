With the season of love already here, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, Wema Bank, has set out to creatively offer her customers a means of gifting their loved ones with something remarkable this season: A prepaid gift card.

The bank, in encouraging customers not to hold back from showing love both in cash and kind to those they care for, has rolled out this easy-to-gift item.

To promote the tradition of gift-giving that accompanies this holiday, not only is Wema Bank offering customers a special gift option to share with their loved ones, they are also embarking on a love fiesta of their own – The *945# love campaign – where all sorts of giveaways including goody bags, airtime recharge, discount on purchases and whooping cash prizes are set to be won by members of her online community.

Speaking toward the Prepaid gift card initiative, Wema Bank’s Head, Channels, Damola Bolodeoku, said: “We are well aware that during this season a lot of people, including our customers worry about what to get their loved ones.

“As such, this compelled us to help them find a solution, therefore offering them a perfect gift such as this.

“Not only does this card take away what is sometimes a tedious experience in looking for the perfect gift for a loved one but considering the ongoing pandemic and the limitations in movement, we believe it is most convenient in these times.

“The prepaid gift card will always remind the receiver for a long time to come of what a thoughtful gesture they were treated to, as it is a most durable gift.”

Wema Bank also encourages her customers that as they go all out for their loved ones, they shouldn’t forget to take out time in looking out for their selves and showing themselves the love, they desire.

The customers are also enjoined to follow Wema Bank on all her social media channels to be a part of the *945# love campaign that runs till February 18, 2021.