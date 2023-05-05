Wema Bank announces Top 3 contestants in Sounds of ALAT Competition

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, has announced the Top 3 contestants in its highly anticipated Sounds of ALAT competition.

The competition, launched a few months ago, aims to discover and support budding upcoming musicians across Nigeria.

It is to give them a platform to showcase their talent to the world.

After a rigorous selection process, the Top 3 contestants: Onyealisigwe Bright, Fashoro Taiye, and Kareem Tomiwa, were unanimously announced by the celebrity judges: Cobhams Asuquo, Omawumi, DJ Sose and Alpha Ojini, at a four-day boot camp hosted at the bank’s Purple Academy.

These talented Top 3 individuals will now proceed to the final stage of the competition, where they will battle it out for the grand prize of N3 million for the winner, N2 million for 1st runner up, and N1 million for the 2nd runner up.

Speaking on the announcement of the Top 3 contestants, Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brand and Marketing Communication at Wema Bank, said: “We are proud of the caliber of talent we have seen in the Sounds of ALAT competition.

“The level of skill and creativity displayed by the contestants is a testament to the incredible music talent that exists in Nigeria.

“Wema Bank is committed to supporting the growth and development of individuals and businesses across Nigeria, and Sounds of ALAT is just one of the many ways in which we are doing so.”

The final stage of the competition will take place on May 6, 2023, and fans of the contestants and music lovers across Nigeria are encouraged to follow Wema Bank and ALAT social media handles to watch the final competition live.

Sounds of ALAT received an overwhelming response, with over 500 entries from various parts of Nigeria.

From this pool of entries, 10 participants were shortlisted for the next round, namely: John Daramola, Demebide Moni Annie, Fashoro Taiye, Okafor Jane, Kareem Tomiwa, Emesim Chigozie, Olasunkanmi Alabi, Onyealisigwe Bright, Ale Felix and Oluwatimilehin Fortune, who all put in their best.

The shortlisted candidates had a four-day boot camp that took place at the Wema Bank Purple Academy.

The boot camp provided an immersive experience for the participants to learn from music industry experts and develop their skills.

The celebrity judges: Omawumi, DJ Sose, Cobhams Asuquo and Alpha Ojini, provided constructive feedback to the top 10 participants during the masterclass and the studio recording sessions.

Wema Bank is committed to fostering the growth of the Nigerian music industry and supporting talented individuals.

Sounds of ALAT is a testament to the bank’s unwavering commitment to promoting creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.