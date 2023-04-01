Wema Bank announces new Managing Director

Wema Bank Plc has announced Moruf Oseni as its substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2023.

He comes in after serving in acting capacity since January 1, 2023, succeeding Ademola Adebise as MD/CEO.

This followed the approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Oseni’s journey with Wema Bank began in 2012 when he joined as an Executive Director.

Before his appointment as MD/CEO, he served as Deputy Managing Director for the last four years, a role where he was said to have demonstrated the capacity to lead the bank to even greater heights as it continues to evolve into a financial powerhouse.

With over 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior to executive management levels, Oseni was the MD/CEO of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm.

He had also served as Vice President at Renaissance Capital and was an Associate at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup Global Markets in London.

Oseni’s credentials speak for themselves, with an MBA from the Institut European d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France, a Master’s in Finance from the London Business School, and a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ole Ife, Osun State.

He is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme of the Harvard Business School and King’s College, Lagos.

In addition to Oseni’s appointment, the CBN also approved the appointments of Wole Akinleye as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director.

Akinleye previously served as the Executive Director in charge of Corporate Banking and the South West Business, while Mabawonku served as the Bank’s Chief Finance Officer.

A statement on Saturday said the Board of the bank is confident that these new appointments will be crucial to the continued transformation and growth of the Bank as it positions itself as a market leader in Nigeria’s banking industry through technology and innovation.

All appointments are effective from April 1, 2023.