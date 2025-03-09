Wema Bank announces launch of  6th edition of Hackaholics

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has announced the launch of Hackaholics 6.0, themed Beyond Algorithms: Engineering Disruptive Innovation, at a press conference held in Lagos.

The 6th edition of Hackaholics has been expanded to integrate both hackathon and ideathon formats, creating a dynamic platform where developers, designers, business strategists, and problem solvers can collaborate to tackle real-world challenges.

With a strong focus on harnessing cutting-edge technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), Hackaholics 6.0 aims to drive transformative change across key industries such as education, healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and financial inclusion.

A key highlight of this edition is the introduction of the Wema Bank Accelerator Program, designed to address a critical gap in startup development—funding without strategic support.

The program will serve as a launchpad for transformative ideas, providing mentorship, funding, and access to strategic networks to help startups scale successfully. In line with Wema Bank’s vision for continental growth, Hackaholics 6.0 will extend beyond Nigeria, with activations in key African tech hubs. This expansion supports the bank’s goal of fostering a pan-African innovation ecosystem, connecting talent to accelerate ideas, and positioning Wema Bank as a leader in shaping Africa’s digital future.

Moruf Oseni, Managing Director and CEO of Wema Bank, shared his vision for Hackaholics 6.0: “Hackaholics was created to empower Nigeria’s brightest minds to solve real-world problems and drive technological advancements.

“This year, as we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we are taking it a step further with Hackaholics 6.0. This edition is not just about solving problems; it’s about engineering disruptive innovation that will reshape industries and transform lives.

“To support this vision, we are introducing the Wema Bank Accelerator Program, a strategic initiative designed to provide startups with the tools, mentorship, and resources they need to scale and thrive. Hackaholics 6.0 is more than an event; it is a movement to empower the next generation of problem solvers and shape the future of Nigeria and Africa.”

Oseni also emphasized how innovators can participate: “We invite developers, designers, business strategists, and problem solvers from across Africa to join this transformative journey. Whether you are at the ideation stage or already have a market-ready solution, Hackaholics 6.0 and the accelerator program are designed to support you. Visit hackaholics.wemabank.com to apply and be part of this movement to engineer disruptive innovation that addresses real-world challenges and creates lasting impact.”

Ugonna Ginigeme, Co-Founder and CEO of Feegor and grand prize winner of Hackaholics 5.0, expressed his gratitude and excitement at the press conference: “We emerged the winner, The Meta Lord at Hackaholics 5.0. It was a very exciting moment. It still is a very exciting moment for us. At Feegor, we are not just building a Nigerian startup. We are building for the African market. We believe we will be number one. And we are super, super excited to have Wema Bank as a trusted partner for us. I would like to encourage everybody, every startup, every developer, and everybody who is focused and interested in building an amazing startup to apply. And I assure you that if you have Wema Bank as a partner, success is guaranteed.”

Since 2019, Hackaholics has empowered Nigeria’s brightest minds to solve real-world problems, driving technological advancements and supporting groundbreaking startups. As Hackaholics 6.0 kicks off, Wema Bank reaffirms its commitment to fostering problem solvers who will reshape Nigeria’s future and drive transformative change across Africa.

