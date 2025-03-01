Wema at 80: 80 customers emerge winners in 80th daily draw

In anticipation of the grand celebration of its 80th anniversary, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has rewarded 80 customers in the 80th daily draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4.

The 80th anniversary draw took place on February 27, 2025 at the Wema Bank Head Office on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Launched in 2021, the 5 for 5 Promo is Wema Bank’s dedicated avenue for demonstrating its gratitude to its customers for their loyalty, support, and patronage.

Since its launch, the promo has disbursed over N150 million to Wema Bank customers across Nigeria in the first three seasons.

Raising the bar with N135 million set for disbursement in just one season, Wema Bank kicked off Season 4 on October 1, 2024, rewarding 64 customers as Nigeria clocked 64.

In the last four months, over 2,000 Wema Bank customers have won cash prizes of up to N1 million each across daily, weekly, and monthly draws.

Also Read:

This has witnessed 522 winners emerging across four monthly draws, 800 winners emerging across 16 weekly draws, and over 900 winners emerging across 80 daily draws so far.

This season has, by far, been the biggest season yet, with almost three times the prizes and winners recorded across all other seasons combined.

With Wema Bank’s 80th anniversary coming up on May 2, 2025, the Bank decided to commemorate the 80th daily draw by rewarding 80 customers with cash prizes.

Introducing a unique twist to the daily draws, the 80th daily draw featured a live audience in the studio for the first time ever, capturing real-time expressions of joy and fulfillment as the draw revealed the 80 lucky winners for the day.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo has grown to become a beacon of hope to millions of Nigerians across Nigeria, meeting urgent and long-term needs with surprise credit alerts and rewards.

Anyone interested in watching the 80th daily draw or reliving the experience can visit Wema Bank’s YouTube page: @WemaBankOfficial, to catch up.

Post Views: 7