We’ll work with experts to eliminate obstacles, reposition aviation industry  – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has reiterated the ministry’s commitment to eliminating obstacles in order to reposition the aviation industry.

This is as Keyamo said he hoped to achieve this with the help of experts.

He however noted that he couldn’t wait to hear stakeholders proffer solutions to challenges ailing the sector at the 28th edition of the the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, conference.

In a statement to confirm his participation at the event slated for Friday, July 26 at the Providence Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Keyamo said the conference, themed: ‘Aviation Survivability Amidst A Challenging Macro-economic Environment’, was coming at a critical period.

He said: “Stakeholders remain a key component of my desire to reposition the aviation sector onto its enviable path where the industry can stand shoulder high with others on the global stage.

“I am aware that past recommendations from the LAAC Annual Conference have helped shape the course of the development of the sector positively.

“I have no doubt the deliberations and solutions proffer at the 2024 edition by the array of seasoned experts and stakeholders at this year’s edition will make my job as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development a simple task.”

Similarly, a statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the organising committee, Chinedu Eze and Albinus Chiedu respectively, noted that the event would be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of CITA Group, Dr Thomas Ogungbangbe, while a former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu would moderate the sessions.

The document disclosed that the Managing Director of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Engr Umar Farouk, will deliver the keynote speech while the panel session will include the Ag. Director General, Civil Aviation, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku and Dr Wale Babalakin, Chairman, Bicourtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, as members.

The duo further said a former Rector of Nigeria College of Aviation Technology,NCAT, Zaria, Capt Samuel Caulcrick and the Second Vice President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative, ASRTI, Dr Alex Nwuba will also be speaking.

“Other dignitaries at the panel session include the Chairman of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and Mr. Olaniyi Adigun, Chairman of Association of Ground Handlers of Nigeria, AGHAN.

“The theme of this year’s conference was informed by the challenging state of Nigeria’s economy which has amplified the already existing constraints to growth and development of Nigeria’s aviation in form of poor access to forex, weakening currency, high fuel costs, maintenance costs, poor airports infrastructure, regulatory constraints, growing manpower demands, technology upgrade, passenger comfort, among other issues that require urgent attention of industry stakeholders.

“The LAAC 2024 Annual Conference will stand out from the past editions because of the aptness of issues to be discussed and the quality of industry leaders and dignitaries that will be available to brainstorm on how the industry can navigate through the existing growth constraining challenges, especially aspects that have to do with economics,” the statement partly read.

