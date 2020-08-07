The Department of State Services and the Edo State Police Command have vowed to withdraw their operatives from the factional Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Abumere Okiye, and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Roland Asoro.

The Chairman of the Edo State All Progressives Congress Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, quoted the Director of the DSS in the state, Sheikh Waziri, and the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, as having made the pledge when they were visited on Thursday by the majority 17 members of the Assembly, led by the newly-elected factional Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Edoror, and his Deputy, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje.

Mayaki said the position of the security chiefs followed the impeachment of Okiye and Asoro by the 17 members of the Assembly on Thursday.

Kokumo was said to have assured the Edoror-led faction of the Assembly of their safety and a secured environment to carry out their legislative duties.

The Police Chief, Mayaki said, thanked the lawmakers for their maturity and peaceful disposition even in the face of provocation.

He was said to have immediately ordered the deployment of officers for round-the-clock protection of the lawmakers.

Similarly, Waziri was said to have promised to operatives of the agency attached to Okiye and Asoro will be withdrawn following their removal, in accordance with the law.

Waziri said the State DSS was only responsible for the protection of the Governor and his family, the Deputy Governor and his family, and the Speaker and his Deputy.

As such, since Edoror and Agbaje have been elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker by the overwhelming majority of the House, they will be offered full protection by the Secret police.

In reaction, Edoror was said to have commended the Police and the DSS for their accurate interpretation of the law, while reasserting that the 7th Assembly, under his leadership, will focus on bringing quality and representative governance to the people of Edo State.

He called for peace and unity from all elected members, stating that it was time to turn a new page and serve the mandate for which they were all elected.