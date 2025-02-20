Newly-appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed the willingness of her committee to support the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in achieving its mandate.

This commitment was made when she received a delegation led by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM.

It was for a briefing session to provide an overview of the Commission’s activities and challenges.

Akpoti-Uduaghan assured the management of the Commission that her committee will provide support to NiDCOM in three key areas which include proper funding of its budget allocation, providing a better office space, and ensure that the welfare of Nigerians living abroad are taken care of.

Earlier, the NiDCOM boss briefed the Committee Chairman of the commission’s activities since inception ensuring engagement with Nigerians abroad and their general welfare.

Also Read:

She solicited for cooperation in the areas of amendment to the Commission’s Act as well as securing a befitting Diaspora Plaza that can house the Commission.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed delight in working with the new Chairman of the committee while thanking Senator Victor Ume-led former Chairman Committee for its support and guidance for the 19 months relationship with the Committee.

“NiDCOM looks forward to working closely with the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs to promote the welfare of Nigerians everywhere,” she said.

She used the opportunity to present copies of National Diaspora Policy, publications of previous activities of the Commission as well the 2025 NIDCOM calendar of events.

Post Views: 23