We’ll use technology to make Lagos inhabitable for criminals – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the government will use modern technology and tools to make the state inhospitable to robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits and all other criminals.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday at the state government’s celebration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence at the Agege Stadium.

He said as Nigeria celebrated its 61st independence anniversary, the single most pressing issue for many of the people of Lagos State was security.

The governor said there were alarming reports, in recent days and weeks, of innocent residents being attacked or kidnapped by criminals.

According to him: “At this very moment, nothing is more important to the administration than ensuring the security of lives and property across the metropolis.

“As we have always said, the security of lives and property is a vital foundation and pre-condition for investment and economic development.

“No stone is therefore being left unturned in this regard, to ensure that culprits are brought to justice, and that even more importantly, we are able to act preventively, and nip crime and criminality in the bud.

“The Lagos Smart City initiative, which involves the deployment of internet-enabled security cameras across the metropolis, will significantly aid our law enforcement agents in the prevention and detection of criminal activities.”

Sanwo-Olu said the various elements of the state’s security architecture were being reviewed and strengthened.

He said the Police Command in Lagos State and all other security agencies had assured they were determined more than ever to stay on top of the situation and restore full confidence to the people.

Sanwo-Olu thanked residents of Lagos for their support and contribution to making Lagos a reflection of the dream and aspiration of the forefathers at independence.

He said: “Let me specially acknowledge the young people of Lagos and Nigeria, to whom the present and the future truly belong.

“Today’s commemoration of our independence offers yet another opportunity to reflect on your dreams and aspirations, and also the frustrations that you feel.

“We acknowledge all of these: Your boundless energy and entrepreneurial potential, your desire to improve your lives and to change the world for the better.

“We acknowledge the fact that, as human beings, you also sometimes feel frustrated by the circumstances around you.

“Let me use this opportunity to again assure the young people of Lagos that we are fully with you on your journey to greatness.

“The Lagos state government will continue to enable your success, as young people. You are the greatest asset that God has blessed this great country of ours with.”