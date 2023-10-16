We’ll review laws to address Nation’s challenges — Jibrin

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has assured the global community of the commitment of the National Assembly to review the country’s laws to address the challenges facing the country.

Senator Jibrin stated this at the just concluded 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit held in New Delhi, India.

He spoke on the topic: “Transformation in people’s lives through public digital platforms: The Nigerian Experience.”

The Deputy President of the Senate highlighted the impact of digital platforms on various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He said although developed countries have gone far in the use and operation of digital technology, developing countries like Nigeria are also tapping into the global trend, hence providing vast opportunities to the citizens.

He said that digital platforms are being deployed in the areas of democratic governance and political accountability by the government, the media and civil society organisations.

Jibrin said: “Nigeria has diligently invested in digital infrastructure, established robust cyber security frameworks, and implemented digital identity systems.

“From 2015 to date, the Federal Government has deployed e-government platforms like the Treasury Single Account, Integrated Personnel and Payment Information System, Government Integrated Financial Management Information System and Bank Verification Number among others.

“In addition, civil society organisations like BudgIT, Dataphyte and the Centre for Democracy and Development use digital platforms of various kinds to monitor and track government budgeting and procurement processes.”

Jibrin added that the government was also working with agencies and civil society organisations towards fully embracing the global Open Government Partnership initiative.

The Deputy President of the Senate said that Nigeria’s experience of transformation through public digital platforms stands as a testament to the nation’s resilience, adaptability and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its people.

Also Read:

He said: “The 10th Senate is committed to reviewing our country’s laws to address the challenges not only in ICT, but in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“To this effect, we are ready to partner with other members and participants of this Ninth P20 Summit and G20 Parliamentary Forum to maximise the prospects of globalisation embedded in the effective utilisation of ICT infrastructure for the mutual benefit of our countries.”